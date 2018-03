Nekadašnja velika glumačka zvijezda i ljubimac žena danas je neprepoznatljiv

Burt Reynolds makes rare Public Appearance Deliverance star Burt Reynolds, 82, swaps stunts for a walking stick as he strolls through New York's JFK airport. Stooped over a walking stick, actor Burt Reynolds looks unrecognisable from his heyday as the bare-chested action hero who performed his own stunts. The double Golden Globe winner, 82, seemed frail this week as he made his way through New York’s JFK airport #BurtReynolds #Actor #Celebrity #America #NewYork #JFK #GoldenGlobe #Winner

