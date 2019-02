Pranje bez deterdženta opet je IN: S ovim jajetom možete prati odjeću tri godine

🌸No need to buy washing detergent for 3 years! 🌸This 720 wash Laundry Egg allows just that! This little beauty can be popped into your washing machine 720 times! Provided in the box is your Egg and enough mineral washing pellets to last you approximately 3 years! We offer a 10 year guarantee on parts and a 30 day love it or return it guarantee 💕 See ecoegg.com and use the code INSTAP&P for free p&p

A post shared by Ecoegg 🇬🇧 (@my_ecoegg) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:11am PDT