Grozno

Ljudi su podijelili svoja najgora iskustva u hotelu, a ove fotografije to dokazuju

Iako na internetu hoteli izgledaju odlično, na licu mjesta je situacija potpuno drugačija, a to pokazuju i ovi primjeri
13. rujna 2019. u 09:17

Foto: Reddit
Večernji list
Autor Večernji.hr

Mnogo je stvari koje kod smještaja mogu poći krivo. Od prljavih i neurednih soba do uređaja koji su pokvareni. Ljudi su odlučili ovjekovječiti sve takve trenutke fotografijama koje su podijelili na društvenoj mreži Reddit. 

Aparat za kavu uvijek treba provjeriti prije korištenja 

And this is why you check the hotel coffeemaker before you use it.... from r/trashy

Gljive na podu u sobi

We have a really nice hotel room. from r/WTF

Bazen pun toaleta

The pool at my hotel in Birmingham, Alabama. Yes, those are toilets. from r/WTF

Neobičan pogled iz sobe

My hotel room has such a nice view!! Wait a minute... from r/mildlyinfuriating

Poruka ispod kreveta

Ah, thanks for the remark! from r/mildlyinfuriating

Vrata od toaleta i lampa

Heat Lamp vs Bathroom Door In My Hotel Room from r/CrappyDesign

Pramen ekstenzije ispod plahte

Stayed in a questionable hotel last night to save money. Found this under the sheets while crawling into bed... Used hair extensions? from r/WTF

Voda u hotelu u Moskvi

My sumbission for "quality" hotel rooms. Moscow, a month ago. from r/WTF

'Čisti' ručnici

Found this waiting in the bathroom of my new hotel room from r/WTF

