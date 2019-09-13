Ljudi su podijelili svoja najgora iskustva u hotelu, a ove fotografije to dokazuju

Mnogo je stvari koje kod smještaja mogu poći krivo. Od prljavih i neurednih soba do uređaja koji su pokvareni. Ljudi su odlučili ovjekovječiti sve takve trenutke fotografijama koje su podijelili na društvenoj mreži Reddit.
Aparat za kavu uvijek treba provjeriti prije korištenja
And this is why you check the hotel coffeemaker before you use it.... from r/trashy
Gljive na podu u sobi
We have a really nice hotel room. from r/WTF
Bazen pun toaleta
The pool at my hotel in Birmingham, Alabama. Yes, those are toilets. from r/WTF
Neobičan pogled iz sobe
My hotel room has such a nice view!! Wait a minute... from r/mildlyinfuriating
Poruka ispod kreveta
Ah, thanks for the remark! from r/mildlyinfuriating
Vrata od toaleta i lampa
Heat Lamp vs Bathroom Door In My Hotel Room from r/CrappyDesign
Pramen ekstenzije ispod plahte
Stayed in a questionable hotel last night to save money. Found this under the sheets while crawling into bed... Used hair extensions? from r/WTF
Voda u hotelu u Moskvi
My sumbission for "quality" hotel rooms. Moscow, a month ago. from r/WTF
'Čisti' ručnici
Found this waiting in the bathroom of my new hotel room from r/WTF
