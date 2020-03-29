Fotografije posloženih ormara i smočnica inspirirat će vas da napravite isto tijekom izolacije

U borbi protiv dosade tijekom samoizolacije neki se bore čišćenjem i pospremanjem kuće i to do detalja. Na društvenim mrežama osvanule su fotografije ostava, smočnica i ormara koje su ljudi posložili baš kao za fotografiju - savršeno. Insider.com objavio je te fotografije koje će vas možda inspirirati da napravite isto ovih dana.
Brooke Levy i Katie Savage na stranici Blue Pencil Home objavile su fotografiju ormara u kojem su odvojile košulje od majci, suknje od hlača.
Caitlin Sirianni iskoristila je prazne posude da organizira grickalice i slatkiše na police, a odvojila ih je prema vrsti hrane. Posudice su plastične kako bi se bolje vidjele namirnice i kako bi se lakše do njih dolazilo.
Ideje za organizaciju ormara pogledajte u videu:
Autorica bloga 'The Delicious Life' Sarah Gimhrani pokazala je svoju besprijekorno organiziranu smočnicu punu šarenih konzervi, vrećica, sastojaka i začina.
Autorica bloga 'The Delicious Life' Sarah Gimhrani pokazala je svoju besprijekorno organiziranu smočnicu punu šarenih konzervi, vrećica, sastojaka i začina.
Jessica Micallef koristila je oznake na kojima je napisala što se nalazi u košari u kupaonici.
Melissa Groff odvojila je pelene od odjeće i ladici dala novu funkciju. Odjeća je također posložena po boji, pa izgleda još urednije.
Lucie Fink narezala je hrpu voća i povrća kako bi si što više olakšala pripremu brzih obroka.
Lucie Fink narezala je hrpu voća i povrća kako bi si što više olakšala pripremu brzih obroka.
Najbolji je ipak jedan bloger koji je vrećice čipsa i razne namirnice stavio na vješalice u ormar kako bi mu sve bilo lakše dostupno.
Najbolji je ipak jedan bloger koji je vrećice čipsa i razne namirnice stavio na vješalice u ormar kako bi mu sve bilo lakše dostupno.