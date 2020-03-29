Fotografije posloženih ormara i smočnica inspirirat će vas da napravite isto tijekom izolacije

one time i was dating this guy who thought it was really weird that i had so much canned fish in my pantry well guess what it’s kind of weird that you have so much porn in your laptop’s browser history KEVIN but you don’t see me making a big deal out of it . wow that caption definitely did not come out the way i was expecting. . anyway. how’s your pantry and freezer looking these days? i spent the last few days taking inventory, throwing away (shamefully) long expired foods, strategizing recipes, and writing up a list of items that need re-stocking. feeding from the pantry is something i KNOW how and LIKE to do (i could eat canned fish in some format EVERY DAY), but because i live in southern California, i’ve almost never HAD to, and certainly not for extended periods of time. strolling the farmers market for fresh fruits and vegetables and picking up fish and meat from the grocery store every other day is engrained in the lifestyle. but now is a good a time as any to prep your kitchen for a situation in which you have to limit those outings, either to protect yourself from exposure, or if you DO get sick, you have to recover at home. at the end of december, i came down with the worst cold/flu OF MY LIFE, high fever, hacking cough, pounding headache (i swear the coronavirus was here as early as late December we just didn’t know because we weren’t testing for it but that’s a post for another day and wtf do i know about epidemiology and public health i’m just a food blogger) and the thing i appreciated THE MOST was having frozen bone broth that i could just heat up with a little ginger, add salt, and sip. . and ok, having access to entertainment on my laptop helped, too. . . .

A post shared by Sarah • good food bad attitude (@thedelicious) on Mar 3, 2020 at 6:05pm PST