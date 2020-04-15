Slavna ljepotica pozirala u toplesu: 'Rad od kuće dobio je novo značenje'

Pandemija koronavirusa iz temelja mijenja živote ljudi, ali i medije. Naslovnica talijanskog izdanja Voguea ovaj je mjesec poprilično drugačija, potpuno prazna i bijela. A uz to mijenja se i način snimanja editorijala. Ovaj mjesec po prvi puta Vogue je odradio prvi photosession preko videopoziva dok se u ulozi modela našla Bella Hadid.
Jedna od najpoznatijih i najplaćenijih manekenki svijeta i sama se osvrnula na novonastale okolnosti. - Vremena su se promijenila i rad od kuće je dobio novo značenje - napisala je Bella na Instagramu.
Far Away So Close. @BellaHadid joined the project with @BriannalCapozzi and @HaleyWollens. About the shooting, Brianna said: “The day before the shoot, Haley and I tested out poses together on facetime; this is always our process, but not within the confinement of a cell phone screen. It was pretty hilarious. Then we called Bella Hadid and did a fitting, it was fun to have the intimacy of the three of us, everyone's opinions were considered, and lots of jokes always. Then we hung up and Bella went off to do her hair and makeup, she did a stellar job, this is why she's a supermodel! She is the full package and always makes it exciting and fun. Bella's friend Lauren, who is a creative director when she’s not stuck in the house, acted as a dream photo assistant & fashion assistant, taking the liberty to order a ring light the night before, and always on hand to hold a mirror or grab a pair of socks. When we actually start shooting it was quite funny, I would call Bella back from my computer, because the quality is better with two people. Haley would then call Lauren's phone and they would put Haley and I side by side so that we could both see a similar frame. Haley and I could not see each other, but being the loud New Yorkers we are, we had no problem hearing each other!” Discover the full Far Away So Close portfolio in our April Issue on newsstands. #FarAwaySoClose #imagine #WhiteCanvas --- Editor in chief @EFarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi
Inače, supermodel Bella Hadid u listopadu prošle godine proglašena je najljepšom ženom na svijetu. 23-godišnja manekenka uklapa se 94,35 posto u omjere zlatnog reza ljepote - matematičku jednadžbu koju su osmislili antički Grci kako bi vrednovali vanjsku ljepotu. Promatrane su Belline oči, obrve, nos, usne, brada, čeljust i oblik lica i utvrđeno je da su upravo ti elementi njezina lica zaslužni za titulu žene najbliže grčkome idealu ljepote.
Bella je iza sebe ostavila brojne ljepotice poput slavne Beyoncé koja je završila na drugom mjestu s visokih 92,44 posto, dok je glumica Amber Heard treća s 91,85 posto, a Ariana Grande zauzela je četvrto mjesto s 91,81 posto.