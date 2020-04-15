HRVATSKA BiH
Pretplata Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living DIGITALNA HRVATSKA Moja Hrvatska
Večernji List - najnovije vijesti iz Hrvatske, svijeta, sporta, showbiza i lifestyle
Najnovije vijesti 63 9°C
Breaking
Naslovnica Showbiz Zvijezde
bez ičega

Slavna ljepotica pozirala u toplesu: 'Rad od kuće dobio je novo značenje'

Jedna od najpoznatijih i najplaćenijih manekenki svijeta i sama se osvrnula na novonastale okolnosti. - Vremena su se promijenila i rad od kuće je dobio novo značenje - napisala je Bella na Instagramu.
15. travnja 2020. u 11:03 0 komentara 131 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

Despotov stan je neupotrebljiv
54
UPUTIO APEL

Domaći glumac ostao bez doma: 'Doslovno molimo Boga da ne puhne vjetar'
HOĆEMO LI IMATI PTSP?

Dan poslije: Maske ćemo nositi sve dok ne pronađu pravi lijek
Andro Knego
Ikona kluba

Legendarni košarkaš otkrio zašto ga je Bandić maknuo, kako je Cibona ostala bez ičega

13774 prikaza
Alemka Markotić, ravnateljica Klinke za infektivne bolesti Dr. Fran Mihaljević
NOVA FAZA ISPITIVANJA COVID-19

Serološko testiranje uskoro i u nas, sad se bira najbolji test

9172 prikaza
Žekljko Lapec
U 60. GODINI

Estrada tuguje: Domaći glazbenik preminuo od posljedica koronavirusa

227859 prikaza
GODIŠNJICA POŽARA NOTRE DAMEA

Simbol Pariza gorio je 9 sati, a svoja vrata otvorit će 2024.
Prometna nesreća kod Livna
DETALJI NESREĆE

Zabio se u auto s četvero mladih: Zakopavao oružje dok su ozlijeđeni umirali

67515 prikaza
Foto: Instagram
Pogledajte galeriju 1/3
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Pandemija koronavirusa iz temelja mijenja živote ljudi, ali i medije. Naslovnica talijanskog izdanja Voguea ovaj je mjesec poprilično drugačija, potpuno prazna i bijela. A uz to mijenja se i način snimanja editorijala. Ovaj mjesec po prvi puta Vogue je odradio prvi photosession preko videopoziva dok se u ulozi modela našla Bella Hadid.

1 / 26
Krema svjetske modne scene okupila se danas u Šangaju, gdje je održana još jedna revija Victoria's Secreta

Jedna od najpoznatijih i najplaćenijih manekenki svijeta i sama se osvrnula na novonastale okolnosti. - Vremena su se promijenila i rad od kuće je dobio novo značenje - napisala je Bella na Instagramu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Far Away So Close. @BellaHadid joined the project with @BriannalCapozzi and @HaleyWollens. About the shooting, Brianna said: “The day before the shoot, Haley and I tested out poses together on facetime; this is always our process, but not within the confinement of a cell phone screen. It was pretty hilarious. Then we called Bella Hadid and did a fitting, it was fun to have the intimacy of the three of us, everyone's opinions were considered, and lots of jokes always. Then we hung up and Bella went off to do her hair and makeup, she did a stellar job, this is why she's a supermodel! She is the full package and always makes it exciting and fun. Bella's friend Lauren, who is a creative director when she’s not stuck in the house, acted as a dream photo assistant & fashion assistant, taking the liberty to order a ring light the night before, and always on hand to hold a mirror or grab a pair of socks. When we actually start shooting it was quite funny, I would call Bella back from my computer, because the quality is better with two people. Haley would then call Lauren's phone and they would put Haley and I side by side so that we could both see a similar frame. Haley and I could not see each other, but being the loud New Yorkers we are, we had no problem hearing each other!” Discover the full Far Away So Close portfolio in our April Issue on newsstands. #FarAwaySoClose #imagine #WhiteCanvas --- Editor in chief @EFarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi

A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on

Inače, supermodel Bella Hadid u listopadu prošle godine proglašena je najljepšom ženom na svijetu. 23-godišnja manekenka uklapa se 94,35 posto u omjere zlatnog reza ljepote - matematičku jednadžbu koju su osmislili antički Grci kako bi vrednovali vanjsku ljepotu. Promatrane su Belline oči, obrve, nos, usne, brada, čeljust i oblik lica i utvrđeno je da su upravo ti elementi njezina lica zaslužni za titulu žene najbliže grčkome idealu ljepote.

Bella je iza sebe ostavila brojne ljepotice poput slavne Beyoncé koja je završila na drugom mjestu s visokih 92,44 posto, dok je glumica Amber Heard treća s 91,85 posto, a Ariana Grande zauzela je četvrto mjesto s 91,81 posto.

Potvrda ljubavi? Adam trenirao bez majice, obožavatelji tvrde: 'Čuje se Gogin glas u pozadini' prezimena ne smije koristiti Morao ga se odreći! Dokument otkrio koje ime princ Harry koristi nakon napuštanja kraljevskih dužnosti Asim Ugljen UŽIVA S OBITELJI Asim Ugljen o životu u izolaciji: 'Da nema struje živjeli bismo kao Amiši'
Pevex
VODIČ
Brzinski "how to" za radove po doma koje može obaviti baš svatko
PBZ
#OSTAJEMDOMA
Vodič za biznis: online usluge koje će vam dati uvid u poslovanje u svakom trenutku
Ključne riječi showbiz Bella Hadid
Napišite prvi komentar!

Za komentiranje je potrebna prijava/registracija. Ako nemate korisnički račun, izaberite jedan od dva ponuđena načina i registrirajte se u par brzih koraka.

Još iz rubrike Showbiz

Fond od 550 tisuća kuna

HDS pomaže svojim članovima, financijsku pomoć dobio i Jacques Houdek
zasuli je uvredama

Gledatelji bijesni na Gordanu: 'Pali se samo na novac, pokazala se kao teška primitivka i lažljivica'

4
Despotov stan je neupotrebljiv
UPUTIO APEL

Domaći glumac ostao bez doma: 'Doslovno molimo Boga da ne puhne vjetar'

54