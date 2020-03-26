Iako iscrpljeno, medicinsko osoblje oduševilo zabavnim videima kojima šalju pozitivnu poruku

Liječnici, medicinske sestre i osoblje ovih dana su nam neizmjerno važni. Oni rade kako bismo mi mogli vratiti svoj život onakav kakav je bio prije koronavirusa. Umorni, iscrpljeni i žalosni, ipak pronalaze načine da se zabave i pošalju pozitivnu poruku da će sve biti uredu, piše buzzfeednews.com.
Donosimo nekoliko videa s društvenih mreža ljudi koji nas trenutno čuvaju i brinu o zaraženima i bolesnima.
Smislili su kreativni način da pokažu potrebu za maskama i rukavicama.
This is a video my coworkers and I made BEFORE coronavirus completely took over 😭 (no PPE was wasted in the making of this video!) Never would have thought we’d be going through a pandemic but here we are. Thank you to all the healthcare workers, first responders and everyone working through this thing! We’re all in this together 💛 #flattenthecurve #weneedPPE #staypositive @nursesofinstagram #nursesoftiktok #tiktok #healthcareworkers #coronavirus #covid19 #nursesofinstagram #tiktoknurse
Na duhoviti način nam poručuju da obavezno peremo ruke.
@toppodiatry
Masks help a little but please wash your hands every chance you get. Especially if they touch anything questionable. ##coronavirus ##healthcare ##masks♬ Boy - ODESZA
Poručuju i kako se ponašati prema njima kada ih vidimo u javnosti u uniformi...
@sunshine.prn
PSA TO THE PEOPLE WHO ARE ATTACKING HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS IN PUBLIC ##nursing ##healthcare♬ Roses - Imanbek Remix - SAINt JHN
...i objašnjavaju kako najbolje prati ruke.
ALERT: Hand Washing Challenge! Create a short and fun video on hand washing! Post or DM your video and tag @luriechildrensnurses with #luriechildrensnurses. The 2-week challenge starts Monday, March 23 and goes through April 6. All Lurie Children’s nurses are eligible to participate. Be creative … we’d love to feature all units! Entries will be featured on our Instagram story and the winner will be chosen based on the most votes from viewers. The winner will be posted to our account! #washyourhands #cdc
Neki plesom rješavaju stres...
Trude se nasmijati nas i širiti pozitivnu energiju.
Hospital Sign: No hand shakes. No fist bumps. No stealing N-95 masks. Only coronavirus foot shake allowed. #corona #covid_19 #covıd19 #covidshuffle #ohnananachallenge #ohnanana Ps. We did it better than @jimmyfallon and @charlidamelio ;) Ps #2. Do you know how hard this is in @crocs?! 💯
Pokazuju nam da smo u ovome svi zajedno.