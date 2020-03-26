HRVATSKA BiH
Hvala im!

Iako iscrpljeno, medicinsko osoblje oduševilo zabavnim videima kojima šalju pozitivnu poruku

Liječnici i medicinsko osoblje i u teškim danima pronalaze način da se zabave i opuste.
26. ožujka 2020. u 13:00

Autor Večernji hr

Liječnici, medicinske sestre i osoblje ovih dana su nam neizmjerno važni. Oni rade kako bismo mi mogli vratiti svoj život onakav kakav je bio prije koronavirusa. Umorni, iscrpljeni i žalosni, ipak pronalaze načine da se zabave i pošalju pozitivnu poruku da će sve biti uredu, piše buzzfeednews.com.

Donosimo nekoliko videa s društvenih mreža ljudi koji nas trenutno čuvaju i brinu o zaraženima i bolesnima.

Smislili su kreativni način da pokažu potrebu za maskama i rukavicama.

Na duhoviti način nam poručuju da obavezno peremo ruke.

Masks help a little but please wash your hands every chance you get. Especially if they touch anything questionable. ##coronavirus ##healthcare ##masks

Poručuju i kako se ponašati prema njima kada ih vidimo u javnosti u uniformi...

PSA TO THE PEOPLE WHO ARE ATTACKING HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS IN PUBLIC ##nursing ##healthcare

...i objašnjavaju kako najbolje prati ruke.

Neki plesom rješavaju stres...

Trude se nasmijati nas i širiti pozitivnu energiju.

Pokazuju nam da smo u ovome svi zajedno.

