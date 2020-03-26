Iako iscrpljeno, medicinsko osoblje oduševilo zabavnim videima kojima šalju pozitivnu poruku

This is a video my coworkers and I made BEFORE coronavirus completely took over 😭 (no PPE was wasted in the making of this video!) Never would have thought we’d be going through a pandemic but here we are. Thank you to all the healthcare workers, first responders and everyone working through this thing! We’re all in this together 💛 #flattenthecurve #weneedPPE #staypositive @nursesofinstagram #nursesoftiktok #tiktok #healthcareworkers #coronavirus #covid19 #nursesofinstagram #tiktoknurse

A post shared by Kortnee 🌸 (@kortcmak) on Mar 23, 2020 at 2:02pm PDT