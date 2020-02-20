HRVATSKA BiH
vježbala je

Žanamari pokazala guzu i priznala: 'Mislila sam da nikad neću ovo objaviti'

Objavu je završila rekavši pratiteljima da je važno voljeti svoje vrline i mane, te da  je važno truditi se postati najbolja verzija sebe i najbolja majka.
20. veljače 2020. u 08:41 1 komentara 1033 prikaza

Žanamari Perčić
Foto: Facebook
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Pjevačica Žanamari Perčić na Instagramu je objavila izazovnu fotografiju na kojoj je sa suprugom. 

"Mislila sam kako ovu fotografiju neću nikada objaviti, ali želim da me motivira kako bih se ponovno vratila u tadašnju formu" napisala je pjevačica uz obrađenu fotografiju na kojoj pozira sa suprugom u minijaturnom badekostimu koji ističe njezinu stražnjicu, dok je Mario gol do pasa. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Žanamari je dodala da je nakon porođaja radila više od 100 čučnjeva tri puta tjedno kako bi vratila liniju koju je imala prije trudnoće. 

"Moje tijelo izgleda drugačije nego prije trudnoće, struk, bokovi i gornji dio tijela ostali su malo širi, a moja savršena težina sada je 62 kilograma. Nekad je bila 58 kilograma. Ono što želim reći je, dajte sve od sebe, radite na svom tijelu i samopouzdanju, ali naučite voljeti i promjene" piše Perčić. Objavu je završila rekavši pratiteljima da je važno voljeti svoje vrline i mane, te da  je važno truditi se postati najbolja verzija sebe i najbolja majka. 

