Žanamari pokazala guzu i priznala: 'Mislila sam da nikad neću ovo objaviti'

Tata i mama... exactly 1 year ago ❤️ *I never though I would be posting this photo but I’m doing it now to motivate myself to get back to this shape again. This was when I decided to recover my body after pregnancy and was doing hundreds of squats 3 days a week for 4 months. Been too shy before to ever publish this pic but now when I stumbled upon it I suddenly felt the need to go that extra mile again with my training in the months to come. I even had a few kilos of fat here but I loved it. After my pregnancy I never thought I’d ever get back to how I was before and really I didn’t. My body does look different then before the pregnancy, my waist, hips and upper body remained a bit wider, and my perfect weight now is 62kg. It used to be 58kg. What I’m saying is, yes, do your best, work on your body and your confidence but learn to love the changes, too. Don’t compare yourself with other women cause we are all different and unique with our advantages and our flaws. I love all my flaws because they tell the story of my pregnancy and my life as a mom. It’s not always easy to keep it up but we all do it in our quest to be our best selves and best moms we can possibly be! 💝 #girlpower #mombod #momlife #bodyawareness #afterpregnancy #backinshape #trainingmotivation #throwback #couplegoals

A post shared by Žanamari Perčić (@zanamari) on Feb 19, 2020 at 3:12am PST