Javna tučnjava reperica: 'Ne spominji moje dijete'

wanted to clarify all the DMs & fake news I am getting regarding my Insta story from last night: 1. Yes that was me next to that @iamcardib @nickiminaj fight, and no I don't know how I ended up there at the same time 2. I NEVER gave a statement to the press who hit whom and I would never do that - it's none of my business. 3. Be assured that Nicki and Cardi never got as close to each other as they would have even been able to physically hit each other. I am sharing this video (my footage) so you can see the truth 4. Deleting this once the craziness is over . . . . #CardivsNicki #CardiB #Harpersbazaar #BazaarIcons #CardiNickiFight #NickiCardiFight #Kulture #Nickifight #cardifight #nickivscardi #nicki_minaj #nickyminaj #cardibvideos #cardibaby #cardib #nickicardi #cardibnickiminajfight

