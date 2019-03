Ova fotografija ih je razotkrila: Lady Gaga i Bradley Cooper su se ljubili?

Oops. 💋 @ladygaga #ladygaga #mothermonster #littlemonster #thefame #thefamemonster #bornthisway #artpop #joanne #Lg6 #hausofgaga #astarisborn #sarahtannomakeup

A post shared by Mother Monster 🔥 (@ladyfckinggaga) on Feb 28, 2019 at 11:22am PST