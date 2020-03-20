HRVATSKA BiH
imaju molbu

Medicinari diljem svijeta: 'Mi zbog vas radimo, vi zbog nas ostanite kod kuće!'

Najviše što sada možemo za njih napraviti je ostati u svoja četiri zida.
20. ožujka 2020. u 16:30

Foto: Twitter
Večernji list
Autor Večernji hr

Ostanak kod kuće u ovom razdoblju oni si ne mogu priuštiti. Rade zbog svih nas, pa sada šalju molbu: "Ostanite doma, jer mi ne možemo! Ostali smo na poslu zbog vas, vi ostanite kod kuće za nas!"

Medicinsko osoblje diljem svijeta trenutno nam je svima važnije nego ikad. Oni nemaju mogućnost da ostanu kod kuće, rade kako bi zaštitili sve nas, a najmanje što možemo napraviti u znak zahvale je ostati kod kuće.

Pogledajte njihove molbe:

 

Psihologinja otkriva kako pomoći sebi i drugima u samoizolaciji:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I Stayed at Work for YOU! Please Stay at Home for US! #StayHomeForUs #Covid19 #StopCovid19

A post shared by ＳＡＮＤ ＺＥＲＤＡ (@sand.zerda) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Please think about us out here on the frontline. Doctors, nurses, medical assistants, lab techs, paramedics, etc. We are here to help. We are here for YOU! But please, don’t come in for silly things. Don’t say you brought your child “just in case” because if your child does have corona and is experiencing minor cold symptoms, there is no magical medication I can prescribe you, and you just exposed me and my coworkers. We do not get to stay home and “quarantine and chill.” If you are sick with moderate cold symptoms, stay home, hydrate, and take over the counter medications to ease your symptoms. If your kids are healthy, even more of a reason to not bring them in. Most clinics cannot test for COVID and patients are being advised to call the health department. And even then, chances are they aren’t going to test you if you don’t meet the criteria which includes being exposed to someone with a confirmed diagnosis. Stay home and make the most of it. #covid_19 #covid #coronavirus #fnp #familynursepractitioner #rgv #rgvblogger #stayhome #staythefuckhome #quarantine #quarantineandchill #stayhomeforus

A post shared by Elle 🌿 (@freckled.mama.13) on

