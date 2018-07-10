Nives na grudima napisala CRO i poslala poruku engleskom reprezentativcu

O Nives Celzijus su nedavno pisali britanski mediji kojima je priznala kako joj se jako sviđa njihov reprezentativac Ruben Loftus - Cheek.
Uoči sutrašnjeg polufinala u kojem nas čeka borba s Engleskom za finale, Nives je napisala poruku Rubenu, a uz poruku je objavila fotografiju na kojoj je u crvenom kupaćem kostimu i na grudi je napisala CRO.
- Dragi Ruben, pravi si ljepotan. Jako si sladak i užitak je gledati Englesku na terenu i to ne samo zbog nogometa nego zbog tebe i svake milisekunde u kojoj si na ekranu ti nam ubrzavaš otkucaje srca. Divan si dok se smiješ i ti si sigurno jedan od razloga zašto su žene navijale za Englesku. Ali, žao nam je. U sljedećoj utakmici ne želimo te vidjeti s osmijehom na ustima - uvod je Nives Celzijus u ovu dugu poruku, a u drugom dijelu se osvrnula na ljepote naše zemlje. Poslala je i jasnu poruku engleskoj reprezentaciji.
- Hrvatska je mala zemlja. Imamo najljepše žene na svijetu, a ni muškarci ne zaostaju. Imamo najljepše more, rijeke planine i lijepu prirodu koju ne cijenimo koliko bismo trebali. Razlog zašto to ne radimo je taj što mnogi od nas najviše razmišljaju koji račun platiti ovaj mjesec i trebaju li odustati od kruha, mlijeka, struje ili grijanja.
Dear Ruben 🏴 you're a doll.You are so cute and it's just wonderful to watch England not just for soccer, but for every millisecond when you jump into the frame and our hearts skip a beat. You’re so beautiful when you smile and that's certainly one of the reasons why we women rooted for England. But we're sorry. In the next match we do not want you to smile! Croatia is a small nation. We have the most beautiful natural women in the world and men do not lag behind. We have the most beautiful sea, rivers, mountains and beautiful nature which we do not rejoice as we should. The reason is because many think mainly about which bills to pay each month and should they give up bread, milk, electricity or heating. But there are those rare moments when we are happy, when it is irrelevant whether the bills are paid or we are ill, when it seems to us all that only the sky is the limit. And that is when our Croatia national football team is playing. So my dear Brits, I'm sorry, but Croatia has to be a world champion because we deserve it! Sorry Ruben, but surely you're also cute when you cry. For your comfort, come to our beautiful Adriatic sea. Take Alli's @rubymae3223 with you. We love her too. And I promise we'll be your gracious hosts. ❤❤❤❤❤ #rubenloftuscheek #croatia #worldchampion #worldcup #loveletter #wag #vatrenozavatrene #kadniveskazevamos #cro
No, postoje rijetki momenti kada smo sretni, kada je nevažno da li su računi plaćeni ili ne i nije važno jesmo li zdravi ili bolesni, tada nam je samo nebo granica. Zato dragi moji Britanci, žao mi je ali Hrvatska mora biti svjetski prvak zato što mi to zaslužujemo. Sorry Ruben, ali sigurna sam da si sladak i kada plačeš. Tebi za utjehu uvijek možeš doći k nama na našu divnu obalu. - poručila je Nives i obećala kako ćemo Rubenu biti najbolji domaćini.