Jeste li već isprobali najpopularniji doručak na društvenim mrežama - pizza pahuljice?

🍕Mini Pizza Cereal🥣⁣ ⁣ 👉🏼If it's tiny and served in a bowl, it's a cereal no?🤪 at least that's what I think so. These turned out crunchy and tasted like a very delicious pizza cracker. Yes, very similar to the frozen bagel bite things (never had one), but I'm assuming that these taste even better⁣ ⁣ ✨Ingredients:⁣ •pre-made pizza dough⁣ •shredded mozzarella ⁣ •san marzano tomato sauce⁣ •pepperoni (optional)⁣ ⁣ 🔥Preheat your oven to 400° F. Roll out the pizza dough and cut little circles with a cookie cutter or knife. Place circles over a baking sheet and add tomato, cheese, and pepperoni. Bake for 8 minutes at 400° or until crispy. Enjoy!!! — use the left over dough to make more pizza.⁣

A post shared by Valentina Mussi✨ Food + Travel (@sweetportfolio) on May 17, 2020 at 9:09am PDT