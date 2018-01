Poznata glumica neprepoznatljiva: Nova godina, nova ja

New Year, New Me. ----- #makeupbyrickbakerin2011 #themovieneverhappened😢 #turnsoutiwaspreggers🤷🏻‍♀️ #babiesarebetterthanmovies🤗 #happynewyear❤️

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:48pm PST