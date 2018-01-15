HRVATSKA BiH
kakvi kriteriji

Odbili su je staviti na naslovnicu zbog – previše oblina. 'Sramite se!'

Anđelica Victoria's Secreta Nina Agdal posramljena je zbog svog izgleda iako bi mnoge žene 'ubile' za njezinu figuru
15. siječnja 2018.

Nina Agdal
Anđelica Victoria's Secreta Nina Agdal našla se u nezgodnoj situaciji kada se jedan časopis predomislio staviti je na svoju naslovnicu jer su smatrali kako ima previše oblina.

Iako običnim smrtnicima ona i dalje izgleda kao manekenka, neki očito smatraju da unatoč tome što bi mnoge žene ubile za njezino tijelo, ona i dalje ima viška kilograma.

Iako su plus size modeli sve popularniji, pretjerana mršavost je očito i dalje prioritet u svijetu mode.

 

Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry. A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with. When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it “did not reflect well on my talent” and “did not fit their market,” the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false. If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body - I have an athletic build and healthy curves. After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before. Some days I’m a sample size, some days I’m a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane. I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits. So, shame on you and thank you to the publisher for reaffirming how important it is to live your truth and say it out loud, no matter who you are or what size. I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that's bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies. Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down. #bodyshaming #bodyimage #selfimage #dietculture #mybodymybusiness

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

O tome je na svome Instagram profilu progovorila i sama Nina Agdal koja unatoč svome besprijekornom izgledu, ne zadovoljava kriterije svih.

Objasnila je kako je sa svojim agentom dogovorila snimanje za jedan časopis i da je bila presretna što je odradila posao za njih. No, nakon snimanja, agent joj je javio kako su ipak odustali od naslovnice jer njezine fotografije u modnom editorijalu ne prikazuju njezinu sadašnju figuru te da se 'ne uklapa za njihovo tržište'.

– Na to snimanje sam došla kao 25-godišnja žena koja se u svojoj koži osjeća bolje nego ikad. Znam da nisam klasičan model jer imam atletsko tijelo i zdrave obline. Nisam građena kao model s pista i nikada nisam bila tako mršava. Sada više nego ikada, cijenim svoje obline i marljivo radim u teretani da ostanem jaka i, prije svega, normalna. Ponosna sam što je moje tijelo evoluiralo i ne izgledam više kao djevojka od 16 godina s nezdravim i nedovoljnim prehrambenim navikama – napisala je Nina i poručila:

– Sramite se i hvala izdavaču koji me podsjetio koliko je važnu živjeti svoju istinu i reći je naglas bez obzira na to tko si i koja si veličina.

  • rojnik:

    U svijetu mode vladaju gayevi, zato im i smetaju rasne žene.Hoće i nama ogadit žensko tijelo gledajući modele od 40 kila i ravne ko daske.

  • Avatar Aligatorx
    Aligatorx:

    ma bucka mala ! @rojnik apsolutno si u pravu.

  • busbus59:

    Treba tu još bar 10 kg. e onda je to to!

