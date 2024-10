Zašto SAD šalje Izraelu najbolji raketni sustav na svijetu

Handout photo dated February 6, 2019 of U.S. Army Cpl. Rogelio Argueta, Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator-Maintainer, assigned with Task Force Talon, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command gives commands, during a practice missile reload and unload drills on a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system trainer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The United States is finalising plans to send its sophisticated Patriot air defence system to Ukraine following an urgent request from Kyiv, which wants more robust weapons to shoot down Russian missiles and drones that have devastated the country’s energy infrastructure and left millions without heating in the bitter cold of winter. Washington could announce a decision on the Patriot as soon as Thursday, according to US government officials. Photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez/U.SS Army via ABACAPRESS.COM Photo: ABACA/ABACA

