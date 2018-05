Popularni kuhar drastično promijenio imidž i iznenadio prijatelje

Still touring all over Croatia. I have a feeling that my hair became a problem and I decided to "remove" it. Fuck it, hair gel usage became a headache, and I had to step it up and deal with it, right here, right now. No, I am not crazy, and no, I am not doing it for sake of some hospital in Knin. It is fuckin' hot! #haircut #bald #work #chef #tour #work #crazy #instachef

