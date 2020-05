Naša najzgodnija navijačica objavila izazovnu fotku, njezina majka se odmah javila u komentarima

Check out my TikTok for a better version 🤪 ps. this song is so good it made me learn how to twerk in a couple of minutes 🤩 #dance #video #dancechallenge #twerk #dancing #bodygoals #fitgirls #latino

A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll) on Apr 20, 2020 at 11:45am PDT