FOTO Zaručnica Jeffa Bezosa u izazovnoj crvenoj haljini s korzetom privukla je pozornost u Bijeloj kući

Mr. Jeff Bezos & Ms. Lauren Sánchez arrive for the State Dinner hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden honoring Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Mrs Yuko Kishida of Japan in the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Credit: Tierney L. Cross / CNP

