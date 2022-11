VIDEO Wales ogorčen zbog Fife: 'Rekli su da je Katar dobar domaćin, navijače su skidali na ulazima'

'We were told this was going to be a really inclusive, welcoming, warm World Cup - that's not what I've seen.'



Noel Mooney, the Welsh FA's chief executive, told @ChloeKeedyITV he is 'furious' at FIFA over its 'cheap' decision to ban OneLove armbandshttps://t.co/919jyPFdsm pic.twitter.com/4RwSWYK4WE