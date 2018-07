Zvjezdani američki par zaljubljen je kao i prvog dana

Another first for Tom Brady on Wednesday...He became the first player in NFL history to win an #ESPY for Best NFL Player and be body shamed in the same day. #DadBod #MVP #newengland #newenglandpatriots #football #boston #gisele #giselebundchen #Patriots #costarica #tb12 #tombrady #espys

A post shared by Joe Montana's Right Arm (@joemontanasrightarm) on Jul 18, 2018 at 8:57pm PDT