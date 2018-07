Zgodni dečko Britney Spears nekada je imao 130 kg i izgledao ovako

I was inspired, I was ambitious, and I wanted a change. I told myself that nothing was going to stop me, and nothing ever did. I was Inspired to work my ass off because my family worked way too hard for me to be here, I would never take any opportunities for granted , and will always will give it all I got. Things happen for you and not to you. Don't ever point any fingers 💯 #pizzaforlunch#oreosfordinner#doritosforlife

