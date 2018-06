Missica se šokirala kada je doznala od čega je dobila rak kože

I wanted to write to everyone to thank them so much for cheering me on, voting, supporting, and making my heart warm during this whole process. Whether you were there for me before, during, after or all of the above I appreciate you more than you know. Everyone keeps asking if I'm okay, or telling me sorry and I want to let everyone know that I am perfectly content with the results! @sarahr_summers is going to make a FABULOUS Miss USA and I'm so glad I've gotten to know her since the beginning of my reign. Go @vanbrosgirls !!!! ❤️👑 I'm just so blessed to have been fortunate enough to live this once in a lifetime experience. I am so thankful for all the wonderful events I was able to attend, the incredible women I was able to meet, and the overall experience. Congrats to @johnvannattajr and @jasonvannatta on 2 vanbros wins!!! We truly are the best 😏 And congrats to @jcferracuti and @bridalelegance . Y'all are the best and everyone knows it. So thank you again to everyone, if I haven't noticed a text or message please forgive me, but I want to let you all know how happy and fortunate I feel.... sincerely, Karolina Jasko your Miss Illinois USA 2018 ❤️

