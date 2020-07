Majka otkrila trikove za čišćenje i organizaciju doma: Sad imam više vremena za sebe!

Well it's safe to say this year has not played out how we had planned (for any of us right?) 🤪 Like a lot of people, we had big travel plans (we would have been in Bali the moment this photo was taken) and we were on the hunt for an investment property. The last three months have felt like a complete limbo. So we've slowly been changing up our plans, setting new goals and changing our attitude to money while things are still a bit unknown. Through my partnership with ANZ I have been using their Financial Wellbeing resources, which have made setting new goals and tracking them easy, and might I actually say FUN! Our big 3 money goals at the moment: ✨ Finish our renovations. I feel like this gives us options and we can finally just enjoy our house rather than always be working on it. ✨ I've got my eye on a new pair of shoes ;) a cheeky luxury, but we've gotta treat ourselves sometimes 😎 plus I always believe in saving hard for something rather than impulse buying. ✨ Saving for our 10 year anniversary trip to Palm Springs. While it might not happen for reasons outside our control, it's still nice to have that money there and have the option. On the ANZ Financial Wellbeing hub, they give you some great tools and calculators to help with budgeting, organising accounts and setting savings goals. Which you can save within your app to keep you accountable throughout. I've also just posted a blog post with my tips and experiences around reducing my stress and worries around money. Something I thought was super relevant and useful during this time. Have your goals and plans changed lately? I would love for you guys to share with me your current goals?? It's always good to put them out into the universe as I'm a firm believer in manifesting 🙌🏻 Thank you to @anz_au for sponsoring this post. Although we planned this partnership for more normal times, together we’ve decided to keep posting to help others with their financial wellbeing. #FinancialWellbeing #anzpartner

