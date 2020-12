Pronađeno ritualno kupalište iz doba Isusa Krista

1 / 5

A view shows the remains of a previously unknown church that was founded at the end of the Byzantine period and a 2000-year-old ritual bath discovered in Jerusalem A view shows the remains of a previously unknown church that was founded at the end of the Byzantine period and a 2000-year-old ritual bath discovered at the Garden of Gethsemane church, in Jerusalem, December 21, 2020. Atef Safadi/Pool via REUTERS POOL