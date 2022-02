FOTO Australija konačno otvorila granice: Obitelji se susrele prvi puta nakon dvije godine

1 / 6

Rudolf and Julianna Nemeth from Hungary reunite with their granddaughter Lili as they arrive on the first international flight to the Brisbane International Airport, after Australia reopened its international borders to travelers vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brisbane, Australia February 21, 2022. AAP Image/Darren England via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT. Photo: Stringer/REUTERS