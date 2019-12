Pogledajte skupocjeni detalj Luke Modrića na božićnoj fešti

@lukamodric10 of Real Madrid C.F. during the team’s Christmas lunch was wearing the new @patekphilippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968A in stainless steel matched with a black strap. It’s priced at $46,700.00 but on market goes for around $85,000.00 dollars. #PatekPhilippe Photo : @realmadrid

