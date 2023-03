Izbornik Turske: Hrvatsku čeka paklena atmosfera. Bit će to drugačija utakmica

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group D - Armenia v Turkey - Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - March 25, 2023 Turkey coach Stefan Kuntz Photolure via REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. Photo: VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN/REUTERS

Foto: VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN/REUTERS