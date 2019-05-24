HRVATSKA BiH
velika promjena

Evo što danas radi i kako izgleda jednom najpoznatija pornoglumica

Kada je Jenna Jameson rodila treće dijete, dugo nije mogla skinuti kilograme dobivene u trudnoći, a na njih je još konstantno dodavala nove. Svoju borbu s kilogramima dokumentirala je na društvenim mrežama, Instagramu i Twitteru.
24. svibnja 2019. u 17:50 0 komentara 1721 prikaza

Bivša pornoglumica Jenna Jameson ima 45 godina i više se ne bavi snimanjem filmova za odrasle. 

iskrena glumica Poznata glumica: pogledajte moje tijelo nakon poroda

Počela ih je snimati 1993. kako bi se osvetila bivšem dečku koji ju je prevario, a prije toga je bila model i striptizeta.

Kada je rodila , dugo nije mogla skinuti kilograme dobivene u trudnoći, a na njih je još konstantno dodavala nove. Svoju borbu s kilogramima dokumentirala je na društvenim mrežama, Instagramu i Twitteru. Mnoge pratitelje na Twitteru iznenadila je svojim čvrsto tradicionalnim stavovima, podrškom koju iz dana u dan daje predsjedniku Donaldu Trumpu, ali i prelaskom na židovsku vjeru.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jameson je izdala i autobiografiju u kojoj je progovorila o tome kako je sa 16 godina bila žrtva grupnog silovanja, nakon što su je napala četvorica dečkiju za koje je bila uvjerena da će je sigurno odvesti kući. Priznala je i da je u to vrijeme već bila ovisna o raznim drogama, metamfetaminima, kokainu i LSD-u.

Jenna Jameson SKANDALOZNI KOMENTARI Trudna porno zvijezda napada muslimane i brani Ku Klux Klan

Zbog svega toga je prestala jesti pa je u jednom trenu imala samo 34 kilograma. Istovremeno se počela liječiti, tetovirati, ići na brojne plastične operacije, snimati filmove i plesati po noći. Udala se za vlasnika pornokompanije Brada Armstronga, brak je trajao samo deset tjedana, a Jenna se kao biseksualka 2004. Nakon njega udala se za jednog vlasnika pornostudija, koji je u to vrijeme bio jedini muškarac s kojim je snimala scene. Tada je saznala i da boluje od raka kože, koji je uklonjen, no ona je zbog stresa pobacila njihovo dijete i da više nije s njim mogla zatrudnjeti. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rastali su se,  a ona se udala za UFC borca Tita Ortiza kojeg je upoznala na tada popularnoj društvenoj mreži MySpace. S njime je dobila blizance, a rastali su se 2013.

dame Iznenadile bi vas Ove slavne dame bogatije su od svojih muškaraca

Nije dugo bila sama, upoznala je Izraelca Liora Bittona zbog kojeg je prešla na židovstvo i s kojim je dobila kćerkicu.
Nedavno su se preselili na otok, a Jenna stalno motivira svoje pratitelje svojim gubitkom kilograma.

