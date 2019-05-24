Evo što danas radi i kako izgleda jednom najpoznatija pornoglumica

Here’s a brand new “What I Eat in a Day” I wake up at 6 am and immediately make coffee. I prefer instant with stevia and heavy cream. I then allow myself to get hungry. That usually is about 10 or 11 am. I cook 4 over easy eggs and top them with sour cream with Cholula hot sauce mixed in. Around 2 pm I find myself hungry again. I have been loving this cabbage salad I make. It’s comprised of shredded cabbage, sesame oil, fresh ginger, soy sauce and a handful of minced cashews. It’s fabulous with a chicken breast. 6 pm is my last meal of the day. I’m a steak lover, so I always have a beautiful ribeye on hand! I’ve been loving double ribeyes lately... so I sear them in a skillet then bake low and slow, and that results in a super tender piece of meat! I pair it with zucchini noodles with marinara. Throughout the day I drink lots of water and I adore the soda zevia, I highly recommend it! #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketodiet #weightlossjourney #weightloss #tranformationtuesday #weightlosstransformation

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on May 18, 2019 at 12:53pm PDT