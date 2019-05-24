Evo što danas radi i kako izgleda jednom najpoznatija pornoglumica

Bivša pornoglumica Jenna Jameson ima 45 godina i više se ne bavi snimanjem filmova za odrasle.
Počela ih je snimati 1993. kako bi se osvetila bivšem dečku koji ju je prevario, a prije toga je bila model i striptizeta.
Kada je rodila , dugo nije mogla skinuti kilograme dobivene u trudnoći, a na njih je još konstantno dodavala nove. Svoju borbu s kilogramima dokumentirala je na društvenim mrežama, Instagramu i Twitteru. Mnoge pratitelje na Twitteru iznenadila je svojim čvrsto tradicionalnim stavovima, podrškom koju iz dana u dan daje predsjedniku Donaldu Trumpu, ali i prelaskom na židovsku vjeru.
Here’s a brand new “What I Eat in a Day” I wake up at 6 am and immediately make coffee. I prefer instant with stevia and heavy cream. I then allow myself to get hungry. That usually is about 10 or 11 am. I cook 4 over easy eggs and top them with sour cream with Cholula hot sauce mixed in. Around 2 pm I find myself hungry again. I have been loving this cabbage salad I make. It’s comprised of shredded cabbage, sesame oil, fresh ginger, soy sauce and a handful of minced cashews. It’s fabulous with a chicken breast. 6 pm is my last meal of the day. I’m a steak lover, so I always have a beautiful ribeye on hand! I’ve been loving double ribeyes lately... so I sear them in a skillet then bake low and slow, and that results in a super tender piece of meat! I pair it with zucchini noodles with marinara. Throughout the day I drink lots of water and I adore the soda zevia, I highly recommend it! #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketodiet #weightlossjourney #weightloss #tranformationtuesday #weightlosstransformation
Jameson je izdala i autobiografiju u kojoj je progovorila o tome kako je sa 16 godina bila žrtva grupnog silovanja, nakon što su je napala četvorica dečkiju za koje je bila uvjerena da će je sigurno odvesti kući. Priznala je i da je u to vrijeme već bila ovisna o raznim drogama, metamfetaminima, kokainu i LSD-u.
Zbog svega toga je prestala jesti pa je u jednom trenu imala samo 34 kilograma. Istovremeno se počela liječiti, tetovirati, ići na brojne plastične operacije, snimati filmove i plesati po noći. Udala se za vlasnika pornokompanije Brada Armstronga, brak je trajao samo deset tjedana, a Jenna se kao biseksualka 2004. Nakon njega udala se za jednog vlasnika pornostudija, koji je u to vrijeme bio jedini muškarac s kojim je snimala scene. Tada je saznala i da boluje od raka kože, koji je uklonjen, no ona je zbog stresa pobacila njihovo dijete i da više nije s njim mogla zatrudnjeti.
Here’s an updated “What I eat in a day” Two cups of coffee with stevia and sugar free creamer. Then I wait until I get hungry. My favorite go to when I am breaking my nightly fast is my Bomblette (recipe in my highlights) with a huge ice water. I then put my daughter to nap and work on my poshmark (link in bio) When she wakes up I immediately put rice or pasta to boil for her and lately I have been loving making a tender white fish baked in the oven in butter with garlic (see my salmon recipe in my highlights) I pair that with a arugula salad with olive oil and a touch of vinegar or my savage cabbage (recipe in my highlights). For my last meal before my fast I am loving my “Beastie Bolognese” (see my highlights) I eat it like chili!!!! Then my intermittent fasting begins around 6 pm. During my fast I allow myself “nana” which is a Moroccan mint tea. (Fresh mint leaves and hot water. Then I go to bed! Hope this helps you guys! Remember also I am in maintenance mode now so I have upped my calories. Adjust your portions if in weight loss mode! FYI I fast from 6pm-11am every night (I tru to) #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #intermittentfasting #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #keto #postpartumweightloss #ketotransformation #ketomenu #whatieatinaday
Rastali su se, a ona se udala za UFC borca Tita Ortiza kojeg je upoznala na tada popularnoj društvenoj mreži MySpace. S njime je dobila blizance, a rastali su se 2013.
Nije dugo bila sama, upoznala je Izraelca Liora Bittona zbog kojeg je prešla na židovstvo i s kojim je dobila kćerkicu.
Nedavno su se preselili na otok, a Jenna stalno motivira svoje pratitelje svojim gubitkom kilograma.