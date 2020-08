Bivši zet najbogatije Hrvatice uhićen u gaćama, objavio slike i pokazao stravične ozlijede

I can’t discuss specifics but 1 hour after my igtv the Police turned up threw me into a glass expensive painting and tried to murder me! I have it all video taped and they arrested me and My darling helena for trying to save my life! I will go live soon and explain this direct attempt on my life

