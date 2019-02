Kćer smršavjela 25 kilograma nakon poroda, ali njena 61-godišnja majka privlači pozornost

Yesterday on my stories I talked about the importance of your obliques. They're a key part of your core & they help improve posture, stability and mobility 🙌 A lot of you asked how to target obliques, so I'm sharing one of my go-to workouts. Complete four rounds of: 20 x boxing oblique twists walking 20 x cross punch knee strikes (alternating sides) 20 x fighting stance switches (alternating sides) Save this to your collections to get your shred on 👊 Hungry for more workouts like this? Just click the link in my bio.

