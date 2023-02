Kličko: 'Za pregovarački stol sjest ćemo samo u jednom slučaju'

Experts work at the site of a Russian missile attack which destroyed an infrastructure facility, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, December 15, 2022. Photo by Vyacheslav Madiyevskyi/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM Photo: Madiyevskyy Vyacheslav/Ukrinform/ABACA

Foto: Madiyevskyy Vyacheslav/Ukrinform