Pjevačica pročitala potresno pismo koje je poslala ocu: Tretiraš me kao da se nisam rodila

I’ve been waiting for the right moment to share this excerpt with you from #MoreMyself... ⁣ ⁣ In the early part of my teens I wrote this letter to my father, Craig. I wanted nothing to do with him. My words came from a place of vulnerability and longing. At the time it hurt so much to experience what felt like empty promises. I swore I didn’t care, but I did and it affected me deeply. I finally had enough and wrote those words. It’s CRAZY that he kept this letter after all these years. I was so shocked when he first showed me. It was tucked away in a shoe box full of memories. I’m glad he and I can look back at it now as a sign of how far we’ve come ✨🙏🏽⁣ ⁣ If you feel moved to share, send me a deep relationship that you have had to remove from your life, or one that has been mended, or that you want to see evolve, or are working on changing. ⁣ ⁣ I think it’s so powerful that relationships have their own path. And sometimes they are meant to heal.... ⁣ ⁣ Regardless though, most of the time the healing comes from letting go. ⁣ ⁣ What are your thoughts?⁣ ⁣ Sending u my love, light and strength #moremyself #cheerstotheevolution 🥂 🥂 ⁣ ⁣ More Myself is available now.

