Pjevačica pročitala potresno pismo koje je poslala ocu: Tretiraš me kao da se nisam rodila

Američka glazbenica Alicia Keys odlučila je na Instagramu podijeliti pismo koje je poslala ocu kada je imala samo 14 godina. Naime, njezin otac je napustio svoju obitelj kada je Keys imala samo dvije godine, odgajale su je majka i baka.
- Pismo koje sam poslala ne počinje s dragi tata ili dragi Craig, već jednostavno datumom u gornjem lijevom kutu - započela je video Alicia i onda pročitala sadržaj pisma koji je njezin otac godinama čuvao u kutiji za cipele.
- Tužna sam što je moje srce puno gorčine prema tebi - priznala je Alicia u pismu i nastavila:
- Bila sam tvoje prvorođeno dijete, a tretiraš me kao da se nikada nisam rodila, nema toga što bi mogao učiniti da ove rane zacijele. Sve što želim je da gledaš svoja posla, ne želim tvoje telefonske pozive i pisma. A posebno ne želim da sada radiš neke lažne radnje kako bih mislila da ti je stalo. To je jedini način da me usrećiš - zaključila je pismo pjevačica.
I’ve been waiting for the right moment to share this excerpt with you from #MoreMyself... In the early part of my teens I wrote this letter to my father, Craig. I wanted nothing to do with him. My words came from a place of vulnerability and longing. At the time it hurt so much to experience what felt like empty promises. I swore I didn’t care, but I did and it affected me deeply. I finally had enough and wrote those words. It’s CRAZY that he kept this letter after all these years. I was so shocked when he first showed me. It was tucked away in a shoe box full of memories. I’m glad he and I can look back at it now as a sign of how far we’ve come ✨🙏🏽 If you feel moved to share, send me a deep relationship that you have had to remove from your life, or one that has been mended, or that you want to see evolve, or are working on changing. I think it’s so powerful that relationships have their own path. And sometimes they are meant to heal.... Regardless though, most of the time the healing comes from letting go. What are your thoughts? Sending u my love, light and strength #moremyself #cheerstotheevolution 🥂 🥂 More Myself is available now.
Srećom, obiteljska situacija se kasnije popravila, što je Alicia potvrdila u objavi, te je napisala da je sretna što su sada u dobrim odnosima.