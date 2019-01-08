'O moj Bože, što ste mu to učinili?': Beckhamovo novo izdanje uzrujalo mnoge obožavateljice

Bit ćete zeleni od zavisti kada vidite kako Beckham izgleda našminkan.
Umirovljeni nogometaš David Beckham na naslovnici časopisa LOVE pojavio se uljepšan jarkozelenim sjenilom.
Mnoge tetovaže ovog 43-godišnjaka obojane su istim sjenilom.
From the very first time he set foot on the field, @davidbeckham knew he wanted to be a football player. ‘That’s how my career started and that is where I felt most at ease, most confident and happiest. I turned into a totally different person. Once I was on the field I knew that was what I could do best.’ While his confidence came easily on the pitch, off the pitch was a different story. David Beckham is our #LOVE20.5 cover star, a catalogue of pictures from our first moving image issue - #movingLOVE. #LOVE20.5 goes on sale tomorrow. Photography by @callthis_number @steve__mackey @douglashartfilm Creative Director @kegrand Fashion Editor @mrkimjones David wears @dior Grooming @sydhayeshair and @mirandajoyce @house99 Thanks to @justinefoord
Komentari su podijeljeni, nekima se sviđa Beckhamov novi 'imidž', a neki su protiv muškaraca koji nose šminku.
"O moj Bože, što ste mu to učinili?" "Nisam zainteresirana za muškarce koji se šminkaju!" "nemojte to raditi Beckhamu!" neki su od komentara obožavateljica koje baš nisu bile oduševljene ovom naslovnicom.