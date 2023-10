Hrvatska redakcija portala Hello! Croatia posjetila je ekskluzivnu izložbu posvećenu Coco Chanel

(231004) -- LONDON, Oct. 4, 2023 (Xinhua) -- People visit a souvenir shop of the exhibition "Gabrielle Chanel, Fashion Manifesto" at the V&A Museum in London, Britain, Oct. 3, 2023. The exhibition lasts until Feb. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying) Photo: Li Ying/XINHUA

