Bivši voditelj Nove TV u borbi za očev život: 'Razvio se upalni proces'

This is my foster father Josip. He was the man who raised me because my biological parents gave up on me. My mother, his wife, passed away in February. Josip is a cronical hospital case with 10 different terrapies daily. I gave up everything to be with him 24/7 because he needs constant care, and that is the reason why my posts are very irregular. Sorry.

