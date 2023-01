U Kini zaraženo je 80% stanovništva, ali nema drugog vala

(211223) -- XI'AN, Dec. 23, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Few cars are seen on a street in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 23, 2021. Xi'an imposed a citywide lockdown, effective Thursday, in an effort to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Shao Rui) Photo: Shao Rui/XINHUA

Foto: Shao Rui/XINHUA