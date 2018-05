Maturant zbog fotografije za školski godišnjak u središtu pažnje: Odobravate li ovakav stil?

“I couldn’t even get my A’s straight” In honour of my 18th birthday, here’s my senior photo 😉. Really though, 17 was a wild year. I made memories that I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone who was by my side every single day. From friends to family and even you guys, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Let’s grab 18 by the balls and make it my bitch 😉 ps. Can y’all stop with the James Charles comparisons, we’re literally two different people. It’s not fair to either of us.

A post shared by Kevin Kodra 🇦🇱 (@kevikodra) on Apr 30, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT