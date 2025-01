FOTO Misteriozni Golf parkiran na aerodromu već godinu dana pa 'zaradio' 200.000 eura kazne

27 January 2025, Brandenburg, Schönefeld: A vehicle is parked in the short-term parking lot at Berlin Brandenburg Airport BER. The car is making headlines in Berlin, for which parking fees of around 200,000 euros are said to have been incurred. The Golf has been parked in the short-term parking lot at BER Airport for over a year, and with a daily fee of over 550 euros, the owner has now racked up quite a sum, reports the Berliner Zeitung. Photo: Anja Sokolow/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa - ATTENTION: The license plate has been pixelated for legal reasons Photo: Anja Sokolow/DPA

