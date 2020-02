'Sin mi ima 12 godina i počinje živjeti kao žena, zahtjeva da ga zovemo drugim imenom...'

#DwayneWade has been getting some heavy backlash about his family photo. He responded “I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ” His son is here with a crop-top and fake nails on so of course it stirred some ruckus on social media. Someone posed a great question. If Zion were a girl would he want his daughter in fake nails and a crop-top…comment below… #ZionWade #lbgtq #lbgtqcommunity #lbgtqequality #lbgtqi #lbgtqia

