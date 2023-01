Ronaldo je napao autističnog dječaka: 'Nikad se nije ispričao, trebao je otići u mirovinu'

🚨🙅‍♂️ Cristiano Ronaldo is 𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗱 from making his Al-Nassr debut, as he is still yet to serve the two-match ban imposed on him for smashing an Everton fan's phone, according to the Daily Mail 😳 pic.twitter.com/tQ7OmveX3c