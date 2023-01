Pobjeda Loica Meillarda u Schladmingu, Filip Zubčić završio na 13. mjestu

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Schladming, Austria - January 25, 2023 Switzerland's Loic Meillard celebrates after winning the men's giant slalom alongside second place Switzerland's Gino Caviezel and third place Austria's Marco Schwarz REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger Photo: LEONHARD FOEGER/REUTERS

