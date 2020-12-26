City rutinski protiv Newcastlea, Everton se probio na drugo mjesto

Nogometaši Evertona upisali su četvrtu pobjedu u nizu u Premier ligi, te su izbili na drugo mjesto sa dva boda manje od vodećeg Liverpoola, koji u nedjelju dočekuje West Bromwich Albion. Everton je u subotu u gostima dobio Sheffield United s 1-0 pogotkom Gylfija Sigurdssona u 80. minuti.
Sheffield United je i dalje jedini klub u Premier ligi bez pobjede u ovoj sezoni, ostao je na zadnjem mjestu sa dva boda.
Manchester City je kod kuće rutinski svladao Newcastle s 2-0 pogocima İlkaya Gündoğana (14) i Ferrána Torresa (55), te je sada na petom mjestu, ali još treba odigrati zaostalu utakmicu protiv Aston Ville.
REZULTATI:
Leicester City - Manchester United 2-2 (Barnes 31, Tuanzebe 85-ag / Rashford 23, Fernandes 79)
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace 3-0 (Traore 5, Hause 66, El Ghazi 76)
Fulham - Southampton 0-0
Arsenal - Chelsea 3-1 (Lacazette 34-11m, Xhaka 44, Saka 56 / Abraham 85)
Manchester City - Newcastle 2-0 (Gündoğan 14, Torres 55)
Sheffield United - Everton 0-1 (Sigurdsson 80)
U nedjelju:
Leeds United - Burnley
West Ham - Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool - West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton - Tottenham
Poredak:
1 Liverpool 14 9 4 1 36 19 31
2 Everton 15 9 2 4 26 19 29
3 Leicester 15 9 1 5 28 19 28
4 Man Utd 14 8 3 3 30 23 27
.............................................
5 Man City 14 7 5 2 21 12 26
.............................................
6 Aston Villa 13 8 1 4 27 13 25
7 Chelsea 15 7 4 4 30 17 25
.............................................
8 Tottenham 14 7 4 3 25 14 25
9 Southampton 15 7 4 4 25 19 25
10 West Ham 14 6 3 5 21 19 21
11 Wolverhampton 14 6 2 6 14 19 20
12 Newcastle 14 5 3 6 17 24 18
13 Crystal Palace 15 5 3 7 19 28 18
14 Arsenal 15 5 2 8 15 19 17
15 Leeds 14 5 2 7 24 30 17
16 Burnley 13 3 4 6 8 19 13
17 Brighton 14 2 6 6 16 22 12
.............................................
18 Fulham 15 2 5 8 13 23 11
19 West Bromwich 14 1 4 9 10 29 7
20 Sheff Utd 15 0 2 13 8 26 2