City rutinski protiv Newcastlea, Everton se probio na drugo mjesto

Sheffield United je i dalje jedini klub u Premier ligi bez pobjede u ovoj sezoni, ostao je na zadnjem mjestu sa dva boda.
26. prosinca 2020. u 23:01 0 komentara 53 prikaza

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Etihad Stadium
Foto: Simon Bellis/PA Images/PIXSELL
Večernji list
Autor Hina

Nogometaši Evertona upisali su četvrtu pobjedu u nizu u Premier ligi, te su izbili na drugo mjesto sa dva boda manje od vodećeg Liverpoola, koji u nedjelju dočekuje West Bromwich Albion. Everton je u subotu u gostima dobio Sheffield United s 1-0 pogotkom Gylfija Sigurdssona u 80. minuti.

Iranci ODRASLI U NJEMAČKOM DUHU Iz Njemačke doselili u Hrvatsku, evo što kažu o našem mentalitetu i ritualu ispijanja kave

Sheffield United je i dalje jedini klub u Premier ligi bez pobjede u ovoj sezoni, ostao je na zadnjem mjestu sa dva boda. 
  
Manchester City je kod kuće rutinski svladao Newcastle s 2-0 pogocima İlkaya Gündoğana (14) i Ferrána Torresa (55), te je sada na petom mjestu, ali još treba odigrati zaostalu utakmicu protiv Aston Ville.

Mohamed Salah NE DA SE POKOLEBATI Napali su ga zato što kao musliman slavi Božić, u komentarima se javio i Lovren

REZULTATI:
Leicester City - Manchester United 2-2 (Barnes 31, Tuanzebe 85-ag / Rashford 23, Fernandes 79)
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace       3-0 (Traore 5, Hause 66, El Ghazi 76)
Fulham - Southampton               0-0 
Arsenal - Chelsea                  3-1 (Lacazette 34-11m, Xhaka 44, Saka 56 / Abraham 85)
Manchester City - Newcastle        2-0 (Gündoğan 14, Torres 55)
Sheffield United - Everton         0-1 (Sigurdsson 80)

U nedjelju:
Leeds United - Burnley
West Ham - Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool - West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton - Tottenham


Poredak:
  1  Liverpool       14  9  4   1  36  19   31
  2  Everton         15  9  2   4  26  19   29
  3  Leicester       15  9  1   5  28  19   28
  4  Man Utd         14  8  3   3  30  23   27
.............................................
  5  Man City        14  7  5   2  21  12   26
.............................................
  6  Aston Villa     13  8  1   4  27  13   25
  7  Chelsea         15  7  4   4  30  17   25
.............................................
  8  Tottenham       14  7  4   3  25  14   25
  9  Southampton     15  7  4   4  25  19   25
10  West Ham        14  6  3   5  21  19   21
11  Wolverhampton   14  6  2   6  14  19   20
12  Newcastle       14  5  3   6  17  24   18
13  Crystal Palace  15  5  3   7  19  28   18
14  Arsenal         15  5  2   8  15  19   17
15  Leeds           14  5  2   7  24  30   17
16  Burnley         13  3  4   6   8  19   13
17  Brighton        14  2  6   6  16  22   12
.............................................
18  Fulham          15  2  5   8  13  23   11
19  West Bromwich   14  1  4   9  10  29    7
20  Sheff Utd       15  0  2  13   8  26    2

