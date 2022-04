Jednostavan način za guljenje češnjaka: Potrebna vam je samo topla voda i jedan nož

Peel a whole head of garlic in under a minute 🧄✨ Put a whole garlic bulb (unpeeled and untrimmed) in a bowl and cover halfway with water. Microwave for 30 seconds.✨ Remove from the water and pat dry.✨ Using a utility or chef’s knife, slice off the root end of the garlic.✨ Gently squeeze out the cloves of garlic. Some may need a little coaxing, but the skins should pop off without the sticky, garlic paper mess!