Koronanogomet: do izražaja dolaze pucači, a ne dribleri

1 / 5

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Argentina Amateur players are seen during a football match at a local club prepared as a human foosball pitch with zones for each player to avoid physical contact, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pergamino, Argentina July 4, 2020. Picture taken July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian AGUSTIN MARCARIAN