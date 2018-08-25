HRVATSKA BiH
PREMIERLIGA

Wolverhampton iznenadio City i osvojio bod

Domaći Wanderersi poveli su u 57. minuti nakon kornera, a strijelac je bio branič Willy Boly. No, Boly je tom prigodom igrao rukom, ali sudac Martin Atkinson to nije vidio i priznao je pogodak.
25. kolovoza 2018. u 16:48

Manchester City - Chelsea
Foto: Reuters/PIXSELL
Večernji list
Autor Hina

Wolverhampton Wanderersi iznenadili su u subotu u 3. kolu Premier lige branitelja naslova Manchester City, odigravši 1-1.

Domaći Wanderersi poveli su u 57. minuti nakon kornera, a strijelac je bio branič Willy Boly. No, Boly je tom prigodom igrao rukom, ali sudac Martin Atkinson to nije vidio i priznao je pogodak.

Manchester City je izjednačio u 69. minuti, također nakon prekida, a glavom je mrežu zatresao stoper Aymeric Laporte.

Dino Kovač DINO KOVAČ: Nijemci ne znaju trikove i to nam je šansa
 
Subota:
Arsenal - West Ham                       
Bournemouth - Everton                   
Huddersfield - Cardiff             
Southampton - Leicester            
Liverpool - Brighton and Hove Albion      Dinamo Osijek NAJVEĆI TRANSFERI Zvezda i Partizan nisu ni blizu Dinamu
Nedjelja:
Watford - Crystal Palace                
Fulham - Burnley                        
Newcastle - Chelsea         Jose Maria Marin KAŽNJEN Bivši predsjednik brazilskog saveza (86) zbog korupcije završio u zatvoru

Ponedjeljak:
Manchester United - Tottenham

Poredak:
 1. Manchester City          3 2 1 0 9:2  7 7
 2. Liverpool                2 2 0 0 6:0  6 6
 3. Chelsea                  2 2 0 0 6:2  4 6
 4. Watford                  2 2 0 0 5:1  4 6
 5. Tottenham Hotspur        2 2 0 0 5:2  3 6
 6. Bournemouth              2 2 0 0 4:1  3 6
 7. Everton                  2 1 1 0 4:3  1 4
 8. Leicester City           2 1 0 1 3:2  1 3
 9. Manchester United        2 1 0 1 4:4  0 3
10. Crystal Palace           2 1 0 1 2:2  0 3
11. Brighton and Hove Albion 2 1 0 1 3:4 -1 3
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers  3 0 2 1 3:5 -2 2
13. Newcastle United         2 0 1 1 1:2 -1 1
13. Southampton              2 0 1 1 1:2 -1 1
15. Burnley                  2 0 1 1 1:3 -2 1
16. Cardiff City             2 0 1 1 0:2 -2 1
17. Arsenal                  2 0 0 2 2:5 -3 0
18. Fulham                   2 0 0 2 1:5 -4 0
19. West Ham                 2 0 0 2 1:6 -5 0
20. Huddersfield             2 0 0 2 1:9 -8 0

Poslovni dnevnik
Manchester City Wolverhampton nogomet

