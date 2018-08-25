Wolverhampton iznenadio City i osvojio bod

Wolverhampton Wanderersi iznenadili su u subotu u 3. kolu Premier lige branitelja naslova Manchester City, odigravši 1-1.
Domaći Wanderersi poveli su u 57. minuti nakon kornera, a strijelac je bio branič Willy Boly. No, Boly je tom prigodom igrao rukom, ali sudac Martin Atkinson to nije vidio i priznao je pogodak.
Manchester City je izjednačio u 69. minuti, također nakon prekida, a glavom je mrežu zatresao stoper Aymeric Laporte.
Subota:
Arsenal - West Ham
Bournemouth - Everton
Huddersfield - Cardiff
Southampton - Leicester
Liverpool - Brighton and Hove Albion
Nedjelja:
Watford - Crystal Palace
Fulham - Burnley
Newcastle - Chelsea
Ponedjeljak:
Manchester United - Tottenham
Poredak:
1. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 9:2 7 7
2. Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6:0 6 6
3. Chelsea 2 2 0 0 6:2 4 6
4. Watford 2 2 0 0 5:1 4 6
5. Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 5:2 3 6
6. Bournemouth 2 2 0 0 4:1 3 6
7. Everton 2 1 1 0 4:3 1 4
8. Leicester City 2 1 0 1 3:2 1 3
9. Manchester United 2 1 0 1 4:4 0 3
10. Crystal Palace 2 1 0 1 2:2 0 3
11. Brighton and Hove Albion 2 1 0 1 3:4 -1 3
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 0 2 1 3:5 -2 2
13. Newcastle United 2 0 1 1 1:2 -1 1
13. Southampton 2 0 1 1 1:2 -1 1
15. Burnley 2 0 1 1 1:3 -2 1
16. Cardiff City 2 0 1 1 0:2 -2 1
17. Arsenal 2 0 0 2 2:5 -3 0
18. Fulham 2 0 0 2 1:5 -4 0
19. West Ham 2 0 0 2 1:6 -5 0
20. Huddersfield 2 0 0 2 1:9 -8 0