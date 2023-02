Vidović: Moj cilj je vratiti se u Bayern. Veseli me Stanišićeva bronca, ja idem na Euro po medalju

Gabriel VIDOVIC (FC Bayern Munich) with championship trophy, cup, jubilation, joy, enthusiasm, team photo, team, crew, team photo, award ceremony, cup handover, football 1st Bundesliga season 2021/2022, 33rd matchday, matchday33. FC Bayern Munich-VFB Stuttgart 2-2 on May 8th, 2022, ALLIANZARENA Munich. Photo: Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON/DPA

