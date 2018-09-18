HRVATSKA BiH
UFC zvijezda

Conor McGregor izbacio svoj whiskey, pogledajte koje mu je ime dao

Conor je svoj proizvod predstavio na Instagramu, gdje je otkrio kako ga je djed inspirirao na taj posao
18. rujna 2018. u 09:40 0 komentara 209 prikaza

Floyd Mayweather i Conor McGregor
Foto: Reuters/Pixsell
Večernji list
Autor Fight Site

Conor McGregor vrlo brzo je odabrao novo ime za svoj viski, nakon što mu je zabranjeno ono “Notorious”. Danas je on službeno pušten u prodaju pod novim imenom, piše Fight Site.

Jon Jones Sprema se spektakl UFC priprema uzvrat Jonesa i Gustafssona za Madison Square Garden?!

McGregor ne može prodavati viski pod nazivom Notorious, povukao registraciju!
Conor je svoj proizvod predstavio na Instagramu, gdje je otkrio kako ga je djed inspirirao na taj posao te kako je uvjeren da će se vrlo brzo uključiti u borbu s najpoznatijim brandovima tog pića, prije svega s irskim Jamesonom, koji trenutno drži većinu tržišta u njegovoj domovini.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Proud day! Today “Project Notorious” finally comes to life with the introduction of my new Irish Whiskey; Proper 12. I have spent a lifetime studying this craft under the tutelage of my late Grandfather on my mother’s side, Christopher “Jakes” Moore, and I have put just over 3 years into the making of this liquid alone. I introduce to you @ProperWhiskey! Proper Irish Whiskey, from a Proper Irish man! Born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12. Proper Twelve is who I am. I wanted to make an Irish whiskey emblematic of Irish culture as a whole, and something that would showcase the great skill we possess of distilling the best Whiskey in the entire world. One of the many amazing skills we possess on this great island. Proper Twelve is crafted at Ireland’s oldest distillery. It is made with the Isle’s freshest spring water and finest golden grain and single malt – it is pure liquid gold! This is Ireland’s whiskey, and it is my gift to the world. Another proud announcement for me in this venture is that with each case we sell, my company will donate to the first responders in each district the case is sold in. This donation plan will be in operation all over the world. These are the men and women who run into buildings while everyone else is running out. They are our real life heroes – Proper Heroes I look forward to joining all of you in a PROPER salute soon. Sláinte 🥃🇮🇪

Objavu dijeli Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Nakon što je, kao što je objašnjeno u gore podijeljenom linku, MMA zvijezdi bilo zabranjeno ime “Notorious Whiskey”, on je vrlo brzo pronašao novo, a to je “Proper Twelve”. Objasnio je da je ime nastalo od toga što ga je stvorio pravi Irac rođen i odrastao u četvrti imena Dublin 12.

Stipe Miočić Želi vratiti pojas Stipe Miočić još jednom objavom oduševio navijače

Kako je predstavio svoje piće te kako izgleda boca, pogledajte u Instagram objavi ispod teksta.

>>Pogledajte gostovanje Filipa Hrgovića na Večernji TV-u

[video: 26689 / ]
Ključne riječi UFC Conor McGregor

