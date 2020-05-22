Atraktivna sportašica poručila: Svima ću dokazati svoju nevinost

Australska plivačica 21-godišnja Shayna Jack zajedno sa svojim kolegicama ima svjetski rekord u štafeti 4x100 metara slobodnim načinom.
No jednog dana sve joj se okrenulo naglavačke kada je pala na doping testu. Naime, u njezinoj krvi pronađen stimulans koji pospješuje rast mišića.
Now the real fight begins. Today I received further notice in relation to my hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Nearly twelve months ago, my world was turned upside down due to allegations of using a prohibited substance in my sport. Despite a lifetime of competing clean and knowing that I had not used any prohibited substance, my life changed in an instance and I was pitchforked into an unknown world of lawyers, politics and machinations that was completely foreign to me. The process has been extremely arduous and debilitating at times. There are many aspects of the anti-doping system that are seriously flawed but possibly the worst element is the presumption of guilt that one has to bear. What sort of system infers that you are guilty of an alleged breach and the responsibility falls on you to prove your innocence? Now though, I have an opportunity to stand and fight for my career and reputation. I intend to win this fight and put myself back in the pool and reclaim my position as a member of the Australian swim team. Everyone knows what it is like to have something precious taken away from them and I am no different. However, regaining my team membership and opportunity to competitively swim again is not my sole objective. Throughout this ordeal, I have learnt a considerable amount about myself. I learnt that the purest pursuit for me was my sport of swimming. I learnt that my individuality and uniqueness was the grounds for my underlying strength. I became acutely aware of my residual determination and my absolute and all-encompassing desire for the truth to be revealed. My understanding of the value of positive mental health and the benefits of a strong and positive mind was reinforced. My belief in who I am and what I stand for was fortified and my understanding of how my message is one to be shared with others was cemented. Not everyone will fight a flawed system and find themselves ostracised from their friends and support group for something they did not do. If you do though, stand up and fight and know that your honour will always be defended if you tell the truth.
Atraktivna Shayna tvrdi kako nije uzimala nikakve stimulanse te je angažirala odvjetnika. Želi se što prije vratiti u bazen.
- Nikada nisam koristila nešto zabranjeno. Moj život se promijenio u trenu i sada sam se našla u nepoznatom svijetu odvjetnika i sudaca - kaže Shayna Jack i dodaje:
- Dobila sam priliku boriti se za svoju karijeru i da sa sebe skinem mrlju. Iz ove borbe namjeravam izaći kao pobjednica. Želim se vratiti u ekipu i ponovno izboriti mjesto u reprezentaciji.
Zna da je čeka teška bitka, ali sve će učiniti kako bi dokazala svoju nevinost.
- Svi dobro znate kako je to kada vam netko oduzme nešto dragocjeno, a tako je sad i kod mene. Vjerujem kako će žalba biti usvojena, a ja ću dokazati svoju nevinost. Nisam koristila nikakav doping i vjerujem da ću pobijediti - zaključila je Shayna Jack.