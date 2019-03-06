Obožavatelji Keitha Flinta DJ-ici šalju prijeteće poruke: 'Nisam njegova žena'

Strani mediji zagorčali su život DJ-ici koja nosi isto ime kao žena preminulog pjevača benda The Prodigy, Keitha Flinta.
Naime, horde fanova odlučile su napasti DJ Mayumi, koju su zabunom zamijenili za Keithovu bivšu suprugu koju su okrivili za Keithovo samoubojstvo. Ona se zbog toga morala opravdati na društvenim mrežama i objasniti im da su napali potpuno pogrešnu osobu.
Attention all, there has been a big misunderstanding. I am not the DJ Mayumi who is the wife of the late musician Keith Flint. I am not a native English speaker but I recognized some of language used towards me in the comments and had a translator informed me of the situation. It deeply saddens me to hear of Keith’s passing. I am a big fan of Prodigy and I have played their songs many times before. My heart goes out to Keith’s family as well as friends and fans! He will be truly missed and may his music live on forever. RIH Keith Flint #keithflint #Repost @theprodigyofficial with @get_repost ・・・ The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend , I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy
"Upozorenje svima! Došlo je do malog nesporazuma. Ja nisam DJ Mayumi koju mediji smatraju suprugom preminulog pjevača Prodigyja, Keitha Flinta. Iako ne govorim engleski, iz medija sam uspjela prepoznati svoje ime i fotografije. Inače sam veliki obožavatelj te grupe, "napisala je DJ Mayumi.
Keithova iznenadna smrt šokirala je njegove obožavatelj, a kako prenosi britanski The Sun on se prošle godine razveo od Mayumi Kai s kojom je bio u braku od 2006. godine. Zbog toga je bio shrvan i u depresiji.