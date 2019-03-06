Obožavatelji Keitha Flinta DJ-ici šalju prijeteće poruke: 'Nisam njegova žena'

Attention all, there has been a big misunderstanding. I am not the DJ Mayumi who is the wife of the late musician Keith Flint. I am not a native English speaker but I recognized some of language used towards me in the comments and had a translator informed me of the situation. It deeply saddens me to hear of Keith’s passing. I am a big fan of Prodigy and I have played their songs many times before. My heart goes out to Keith’s family as well as friends and fans! He will be truly missed and may his music live on forever. RIH Keith Flint #keithflint #Repost @theprodigyofficial with @get_repost ・・・ The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend , I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy

A post shared by ❤️Dj Mayumi👠 (@djmayumi) on Mar 5, 2019 at 4:14pm PST