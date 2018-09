Ovaj zec i jež jako su stylish, a imaju pratitelja poput pravih influencera

* Hi, Bunny lovers🐇🎩 As you might already know, all of PuiPui's clothes, hats, and even crowns is handmade by me. I always choose a soft, light, elastic, and comfortable fabric, which will allow PuiPui to move freely. These clothes are made to fit PuiPui perfectly, so he stays relaxed. * PuiPui is very laid-back type of rabbit. He is OK to wear clothes, but I try to shorten the time to put them on him. I take such good care of PuiPui and prioritize his comfort and safety. * A rabbit with clothes is very cute, but it's not natural for them to wear it. And many of them do not like it. Rabbits tend to be a lot more sensitive than most dogs. Before you dress your rabbit up, step back and think about his/her personality. I believe that rabbits' mental and physical health should always come as a top priority. Thank you for reading to the end❤️🐇 * * 海外のフォロワーさんが急増したので、うさぎの服に関する大事なことを書きました🍂

A post shared by PuiPui the bunny (@mumitan) on Aug 23, 2018 at 7:57am PDT